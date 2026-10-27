In the United States, Oregon producer and rapper Aviel Hirschfield has withdrawn a federal lawsuit against rapper Drake, in which he claimed authorship of the chorus for the song Janice STFU. This happened about 10 days after the lawsuit was filed, Rolling Stone reports.

Claims over the chorus

Hirschfield claimed that last year he heard Swedish singer Lykke Li’s song I Follow Rivers while traveling to Seattle and wrote a chorus inspired by it. According to his version, less than six months later, that chorus was allegedly used unchanged in Janice STFU.

A representative for the producer had previously insisted that the claims were justified. He said the song was written for Drake over music created by his producers. Drake’s team categorically rejected the allegations and called the lawsuit fabricated and baseless.

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Demo and songwriting credits

At the center of the case was a recording that appeared on social network X and was presented as Hirschfield’s demo version with lowered vocals and the Janice STFU chorus. A representative for the producer said that several experts examined the provided file metadata and found it to be authentic. After the recording appeared online, users also questioned its authenticity.

Before the lawsuit against Drake, Hirschfield’s best-known work was a co-writing credit on Heated from Beyoncé’s 2022 album Renaissance. On Spotify, he is listed among the song’s 18 writers, and Drake also has a songwriting credit on the track.

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