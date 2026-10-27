Dead Man’s Bones, whose members include Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields, has released the single Lost in the Night. It is the group’s first new track in 17 years, Rolling Stone reports.

Music video for the single

Along with the song, the band released a music video featuring Noah Jupe and Rainey Spence. In the video’s plot, the couple leaves a cemetery and wanders through the city at night.

Lost in the Night was produced by longtime Dead Man’s Bones collaborator Tim Anderson. He also worked on the band’s self-titled debut album, released in 2009.

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Searching for a sound

Gosling and Shields worked in different studios in Los Angeles while trying to find the right sound. They eventually found it in a more lo-fi space — a shed outside the city, where they set up two guitars, two drum machines and a pair of synthesizers.

Last week, Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes announced the band’s return. In her posts, she joked about attempts to “summon new music” from the group, which had not released any material for a long time. Later, in a joint post, Mendes and Dead Man’s Bones said that new music would be released on October 27.

Dead Man’s Bones has not yet disclosed any information about a new album. At the same time, in an Instagram post about the single, the band promised that more material would be coming soon. Dead Man’s Bones’ only previous album was recorded in collaboration with the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir.

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