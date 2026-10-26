Bob Dylan performed “Million Miles,” a track from the album Time Out of Mind, on October 25 at a concert at OVB Arena in Bremen, Germany, for the first time since 2014. Rolling Stone reports this.

The song returns to the setlist

“Million Miles” was played near the end of the performance as part of the European Lights of Autumn tour. There is no video recording of the concert, as audience members must keep their phones in special pouches during the show. However, a high-quality audio recording from the venue has appeared online.

At the concert in Bremen, Dylan also presented a new arrangement of “Trying to Get to Heaven,” another track from Time Out of Mind. The publication notes that this version resembles “One More Cup of Coffee” from the 1976 album Desire. Two days earlier, the musicians performed “Trying to Get to Heaven” in Flensburg, but in a different arrangement.

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European tour and band lineup

The Lights of Autumn tour began in Oslo on October 19. That evening, Dylan performed covers of Randy Newman’s “Louisiana 1927” and Guy Clark’s “Dublin Blues” for the first time, and also returned “Crash on the Levee (Down in the Flood)” to the program, which he had not played since 2005. The setlist also included “Tangled Up In Blue” for the first time since 2018; Dylan added two new verses to it and performed it on piano with minimal accompaniment.

After the tour’s first concert, the Newman and Clark covers, as well as “Crash on the Levee (Down in the Flood),” disappeared from the program. However, the new version of “Tangled Up In Blue” remained in the setlist, and Dylan also brought back “Girl From The North Country.”

Guitarist Mike Seal made his debut in the band at the European concerts. He currently shares guitar parts with Joel Paterson.

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