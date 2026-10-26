Video: "Dancing with the Stars" winner Max Leonov has joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Max Leonov, a well-known dancer and winner of the show “Dancing with the Stars,” has voluntarily enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It has been reported that he has been serving in the military since December 2025. The exact location of the dancer’s service has not yet been specified.

According to Leonov, he kept this information private for a long time because he didn’t want to create a media frenzy around it. The dancer spoke about this on the show “Alone with Glamour.”

Leonov noted that he sometimes travels to Kyiv to participate in events that raise funds for the Ukrainian army.

The 36-year-old dancer joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in December 2025. He is currently serving in the 46th Airborne Assault Brigade.

“I’m serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the 46th Airborne Assault Brigade, the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade. I’ve been serving since December of last year. This is purely my own decision, but I’ve decided not to make a big deal out of it. It’s now an integral part of my life,” Leonov said.

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According to the dancer, the brigade command periodically allows him to travel to Kyiv so that, thanks to his media presence, he can help raise funds for the army’s needs. In addition, Leonov emphasized that the decision to enlist was spontaneous.

“The decision to serve was spontaneous, but I believe that everyone should contribute to the military in some way,” the dancer added.

Source: Alone with Glamour

Earlier, Vyacheslav Grabovyi, the winner of *Weighed and Happy*, reached out after the shooting in Odesa.

As a reminder, Vyacheslav Grabovyi, the winner of the 10th season of the show “Weighed and Happy,” lost his parents and his brother in the shooting in Odesa.

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