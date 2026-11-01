My Chemical Romance topped the Billboard 200 chart thanks to the anniversary deluxe reissue of the album The Black Parade. This is the band’s first album to reach number one on the chart in nearly 25 years of the group’s existence, Rolling Stone reports.

78,000 equivalent units

The anniversary edition of The Black Parade (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) sold 78,000 equivalent album units. This figure included results across more than 20 formats and release variants. The publication notes that physical sales helped the album rise to the top of the Billboard 200.

Album history

The Black Parade was released in 2006 as My Chemical Romance’s third album. The record, conceived as a rock opera, brought the band the top-10 hit Welcome to the Black Parade. During its original release, the album debuted at number two on the albums chart.

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The band released the full anniversary reissue on October 23. On Friday, My Chemical Romance also topped the UK’s Official Albums Chart for the first time.

Outperformed Olivia Rodrigo

On the Billboard 200, the reissue of The Black Parade outperformed Olivia Rodrigo’s album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love. After interim projections showed that My Chemical Romance had an advantage of about 1,000 sales, Rodrigo posted a clip of the band’s performance at New York’s Citi Field stadium, which she attended earlier this year.

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