South African singer Makhosazana Masango, known by the stage name Azana, has been named among the 12 finalists of the Miss South Africa 2026 pageant. The artist said her participation in the competition is linked to her desire to use her voice to support communities, TimesLIVE reports.

Experience in pageants and music

In 2015, when she was 15, Azana won the Miss Chesterville competition in the township where she grew up. According to her, at the time she did not realize how much beauty pageants would affect her life. The singer said her transition from music to the pageant sphere was natural, as she had shared the values she represents as an Empower Youth Africa ambassador even before taking part in Miss South Africa.

In 2025, Azana released the song Amacala Othando together with performer Big Zulu. After five intensive years of recording, performing and travelling, she returned home to a rural area of KwaZulu-Natal province. There, according to the artist, there were no recording studios, so she formed a choir at Phuzulwazi High School.

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Support for schools

Her work at the school enabled her to see the challenges faced by her community and other marginalized communities in South Africa. Azana said she had sent proposals to various brands about participating in corporate social investment programmes, but came to understand the need for a strong team to continue the work. This became one of the reasons for her participation in the competition.

Her Empower Youth Africa programme provides for the creation of choirs in marginalized schools, as well as seeking opportunities to improve infrastructure and conditions for students and teachers. If she wins the crown, Azana wants first and foremost to bring about changes at Phuzulwazi High School, including providing the institution with the necessary infrastructure, access and development opportunities. The singer also said she plans to release new music later.

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