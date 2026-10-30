Paris Hilton, along with her husband and children, dressed up as the Addams Family for Halloween

American TV star and businesswoman Paris Hilton, along with her husband and children, chose spooky “Addams Family” costumes to celebrate Halloween. The family complemented their costumes with themed wigs and created a recognizable family look.

She involved her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children—3.5-year-old Phoenix and nearly 3-year-old London—in the fun. A few days ago, they recreated the looks of characters from the animated film “Beauty and the Beast,” and now they’ve decided to go for something a bit spookier.

They settled on looks from the animated film “The Addams Family.” For this, Paris donned a low-cut maxi dress by Cristallini to resemble Morticia Addams. Her husband, in a striped suit, posed as Gomez Addams.

Earlier, Paris Hilton responded to allegations about her young son’s possible illness.

Paris Hilton plans to buy a resort in Zakarpattia.

Paris Hilton also visited Lviv.

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