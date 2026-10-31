In Nigeria, Meta has confirmed a partnership with actress and director Funke Akindele to promote her upcoming film, “The Four: No One Fights Alone.” Premium Times Nigeria reports. The partnership covers the film’s world premiere in London and its premiere in Lagos.

Akindele had previously announced her collaboration with Facebook on Instagram. According to her, the platform is to show audiences material about the film’s production, promotional campaign, premieres and previously unreleased footage from the filming process. Meta also said it intends to create engagement formats for content creators, celebrities and viewers.

Checking the TikTok claim

After Akindele’s announcement, her colleague Toyin Abraham published a post about TikTok’s collaboration with her film “Oversabi Aunty.” She called it a “beautiful experience” and said she expects new partnerships while preparing her next film, “Bestie.”

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Premium Times Nigeria established that the photo Abraham used to illustrate the post was taken during the TikTok #WhatToWatch Cinema Experience event on December 17, 2025, rather than as part of a partnership programme. The event brought together filmmakers, actors and content creators to discuss the role of social platforms in promoting cinema.

Abraham spoke at the event about using TikTok to promote films and about her work as a content creator. In an earlier caption to a video, she described the event as the #WhatToWatch Cinema Experience, without characterising it as a partnership.

Reaction on social media

Abraham’s post sparked debate among social media users. Some commenters suggested that the publication was a response to Akindele’s partnership with Facebook, while others supported the actress. The outlet notes that assumptions about a long-running rivalry between Akindele and Abraham have been fuelled by fan comparisons and industry rumours, but the relevant allegations remained unconfirmed.

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