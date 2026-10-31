Rock band Deep Purple canceled concerts scheduled for the weekend in Leipzig and Hamburg, Germany, following a medical emergency involving vocalist Ian Gillan, who was hospitalized. Rolling Stone reports.

The band is seeking new dates

In a statement, the musicians said they would be unable to perform at the QI Arena in Leipzig and the Sporthalle in Hamburg. Deep Purple called it a major disappointment for the band and its fans.

The group did not disclose the nature of the medical emergency or provide information about Gillan's current condition. The Deep Purple team is seeking a suitable time to reschedule both performances, but no new dates have been announced so far.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The tour is planned to continue in Dortmund

As of the time of publication, Deep Purple planned to resume their European tour on November 3 in Dortmund. The tour is set to conclude on November 25 with a concert at London's Royal Albert Hall, after which the band plans to spend December touring Latin America.

Gillan was a member of Deep Purple's Mark II lineup from 1969 to 1973. He returned to the band in 1984 and, after another break, rejoined the group in 1992. Deep Purple are currently touring in support of the album Splat!, which became the band's 24th studio record.

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