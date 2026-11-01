Singer Harry Styles concluded a series of 30 concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 31. At the end of the Together, Together residency, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson presented the artist with a commemorative banner dedicated to 30 consecutive nights of performances, Rolling Stone reports.

Banner from Jalen Brunson

Brunson took the stage wearing a cap with the words Techno Is My Boyfriend, in which Styles had previously been photographed. After the presentation of the banner, the athlete and singer briefly embraced to the audience's applause. Rolling Stone calls Styles' residency record-breaking.

The artist received the award during the second of two themed Harryween performances. Earlier that evening, he took the stage dressed as a New York rat and performed Psycho Killer by Talking Heads.

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Previous banner in 2022

During another themed Harryween performance, on Friday, Styles appeared in an Elvis costume. He later changed into the clothes he wore for his X Factor audition and performed Stevie Wonder's Isn’t She Lovely — the song he performed at that audition.

In 2022, Styles had already held 15 concerts at Madison Square Garden and also received a commemorative banner at the final show. This month, the musician spoke about the significance of that banner and thanked his friends and the people he worked with. Before New York, the Together, Together tour visited Amsterdam, London, Brazil and Mexico City.

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