In South Korea, stylist Kim Na Ra, who won the tvN fashion competition Kill It: Style Creator Showdown in July, announced her intention to marry her same-sex partner. The couple have been in a relationship for eight years.

Instagram statement

Kim announced the upcoming marriage on Instagram. She said that they decided to get married after years of defying social norms and fighting for their place in a country that, she said, does not legally recognize their love.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As Korea Herald reports, the stylist stressed that the couple do not need permission to celebrate their relationship and do not intend to wait for the world to change.

Life on their own terms

Kim said that she and her partner want to build a life together in their own way, regardless of what others think. She also expressed hope that their story would give confidence to other LGBTQ+ couples planning a future together.

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