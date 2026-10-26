46-year-old Solomiya Vitvitskaya has made a new statement about motherhood

Ukrainian TV host Solomiya Vitvitskaya shared new details about her experience as a mother and posted photos from her pregnancy. No further details of her statement were provided in the post.

Well-known Ukrainian TV host Solomiya Vitvitskaya, who recently gave birth to her first child, shared some old photos and spoke about motherhood.

In particular, the TV star posted a photo on Instagram showing her baby bump. Solomiya also noted that she is ignoring negative online comments about her pregnancy at age 46 and speculation about surrogacy.

“I’m one month along today. And I finally have those beautiful pregnancy photos. You know what’s interesting? If you show your belly—‘Why? It’s not pretty.’ If you don’t show it—‘Oh, a surrogate is carrying the baby; the belly’s fake.’ In short, you can’t please everyone. So I decided to just keep this beauty to myself,” the TV host emphasized.

Solomiya also added that the photo shoot took place right before she gave birth. Now these photos remind her of a special time in her life.

“Now that our little boy is almost a month old, these photos are very special to me. Back then, he was still inside me. And today, I can already hold him, kiss him, and marvel at how quickly our lives have changed,” Vitvitskaya noted.

As a reminder, Solomiya Vitvitskaya received her son’s birth certificate after a delay.

Prior to that, Solomiya Vitvitskaya shared details about her first night at home with her newborn son.

Earlier, Solomiya Vitvitska revealed her newborn son’s name and shared a photo.

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