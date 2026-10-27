Ukrainian farmers can leave corn in the fields until spring 2027

Ukrainian agricultural companies are increasingly considering postponing the harvest of part of their corn crop until spring 2027. Among the reasons are low purchase prices, high grain drying costs, and instability in export channels.

Additional challenges include expensive alternative logistics, delays in shipping the previous harvest, and a shortage of available elevator capacity. Under these conditions, postponing the harvest helps reduce drying costs thanks to the natural decrease in grain moisture content.

In particular, TG Agro, which operates in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, plans to leave about 80% of its corn crops to overwinter. Farmer Dmytro Solomakha is considering postponing the harvest of approximately 30% of his acreage until spring. Yuriy Drob’yazko, co-owner of ATK, reported that the company will leave about 70% of its corn in the field. According to him, at current grain prices, harvesting crops with a moisture content of 26–28% and subsequent drying may cost more than the grain itself.

The situation varies significantly depending on the region and weather conditions. For example, in the south, where corn moisture content averaged 14.7%, ATK has already completed harvesting, while in the Zhytomyr region, this figure reaches 32–34%. Meanwhile, at the “Peremoha” farm in Cherkasy Oblast, the summer drought reduced corn yields to 4 metric tons per hectare instead of the expected 8–10 metric tons per hectare. According to the farm’s director, Dmytro Solomakha, drying one metric ton of grain from 17–18% moisture content to 14.5% costs about 500 UAH, which adds to the production cost.

At the same time, leaving the corn in the field over the winter carries risks of lodging, damage to the ears, and a decline in grain quality. Particular risks include stalks weakened by drought, pest damage, and the development of fusarium, which can lead to the accumulation of mycotoxins. The company “Zakhidny Bug” notes that after overwintering, corn may lose its export quality and become suitable primarily for industrial processing. Therefore, the decision to postpone harvesting must be made taking into account the condition of the specific field and the resilience of the hybrids.

Despite the economic challenges of harvesting, some large agricultural companies do not plan to leave the corn in the field over winter. In particular, HarvEast—which already has relevant experience—aims to harvest this year’s crop before spring, as leaving the grain in the field for an extended period increases the risk of losses and disrupts the schedule for preparing the soil for the next season. To store the crop, the company uses not only elevator facilities but also plastic sleeves directly in the field. Zakhidny Buz also plans to complete the corn harvest by mid-November to early December to avoid the risk of a decline in crop quality.

Source: UkrAgroConsult

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