Uruguay has suspended the import and transit through its territory of poultry, poultry products and by-products from Brazil after Newcastle disease was confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in the state of Santa Catarina. The restrictions were introduced by the Veterinary Services Directorate of Uruguay’s Ministry of Agriculture through Resolution No. 244/2026 of October 22, 2026, The Rio Times reports.

The decision has no specified duration: Uruguayan authorities said the restrictions will remain in place until the risk assessment is completed. Uruguay reported that Newcastle disease has not been recorded among domestic poultry in the country since 1984.

Which goods are covered by the restrictions

The ban applies to animals susceptible to Newcastle disease, as well as their products and by-products, originating from any state in Brazil. It also applies to shipments that are merely transiting through Uruguay to other countries. For products and by-products, the restrictions apply to goods produced after September 6, 2026.

Exceptions are provided for goods from countries, zones or compartments free of the disease, provided they meet the requirements of the World Organisation for Animal Health. Poultry meat and egg products may also be imported after certified treatment to inactivate the virus, as may treated feathers, feather meal and poultry meal for feed, agricultural or industrial use. The international veterinary certificate must confirm the treatment and the prevention of recontamination.

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Outbreak in Brazil

Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture confirmed a case of Newcastle disease on October 18 at a farm in the municipality of Nova Itaberaba in the state of Santa Catarina. The diagnosis was confirmed by a federal laboratory in São Paulo, which the World Organisation for Animal Health recognizes as an international reference laboratory for the disease.

The farm was isolated, poultry movements were halted, and the sanitary culling of the flock took place on October 19–20. Brazilian authorities also declared a 60-day animal health emergency in four municipalities: Nova Itaberaba, Águas Frias, Coronel Freitas and Nova Erechim.

Trade and veterinary control

According to the statistics office of Uruguay’s Ministry of Agriculture, the country produced 86,603 tonnes of poultry meat and imported 12,608 tonnes in 2025. Imports accounted for about 13% of domestic consumption, which reached 98,157 tonnes.

In 2025, Uruguay had already suspended imports of Brazilian poultry over an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Those restrictions were in force for 45 days. Newcastle disease is a different viral disease of poultry; the World Organisation for Animal Health assesses the risk to humans as negligible.

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