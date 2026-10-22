In Nebraska, United States, Vice President J.D. Vance announced a $1.3 billion investment in fertilizer production. He made the statement during an event in support of Republican candidates, The Hill reports.

Two production sites

According to Vance, two companies will receive funding. One of them, TalusAg, will open two production facilities in Nebraska. The vice president said this is expected to provide cheaper fertilizers to 32,000 farmers who together cultivate more than 4 million acres of land in the United States.

Vance also said that fertilizers would be produced in the United States. Before the announcement, he mentioned Nebraska Republican Senate candidate Pete Ricketts, saying that he had advocated for the interests of the state's farmers.

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Support for farmers

The Hill notes that the announcement came amid high fertilizer costs, which the publication links to the war in Iran. Republicans from agricultural states have also called on the administration to take action over high diesel fuel prices.

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced the $8 billion Harvest Fuel Relief Program. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the funds are planned to be provided to farmers as one-time payments to compensate for diesel costs during the harvest season.

Trump also said he intends to allow year-round sales of E15 fuel, which contains 15% ethanol, instead of the summer restrictions imposed for environmental reasons. Separately, he signed an order expanding the availability of red-dyed diesel, which is tax-exempt and is commonly used in farm and construction equipment.

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