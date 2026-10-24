In the Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked a farm, killing a 31-year-old worker

A Russian drone carried out a targeted attack on a farm in the Konotop District of Sumy Oblast. One female employee was killed in the strike, and four other people were injured.

The woman was at the epicenter of the explosion. She was just a few days away from her 32nd birthday.

Two of the injured were taken to the hospital. According to preliminary reports, they sustained minor injuries. Animals were also killed and injured in the attack.

Relevant emergency services are on the scene. Information regarding the consequences of the Russian strike is being verified.

This was reported by Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In the Kyiv region, a farm and a five-story building caught fire due to a Russian attack.

In Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, a fire broke out on the grounds of an industrial enterprise due to debris from a downed Russian drone. The fire occurred in the industrial zone. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, debris was reported to have fallen on an educational institution following a Russian attack. Information regarding the extent of the damage and possible casualties is being verified.

Akhmat, the commander of a Russian unit, will stand trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

New threats from Russia have forced a strengthening of defenses in the Sumy region.

The Russians shelled the Sumy region nearly 60 times over the past 24 hours.

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