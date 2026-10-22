Ukraine Is Ready to Discuss a Freeze on the Front Line, but Will Not Cede Territory — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to the possibility of a ceasefire and a freeze on the current front lines in order to begin negotiations, but refuses to cede its territories or recognize them as Russian.

The head of state emphasized that Ukrainian land is of fundamental importance, as this is first and foremost a matter of protecting people and honoring the memory of fallen soldiers. According to Zelenskyy, no one in the world recognizes the temporarily occupied regions as Russian territory.

“Our land is very important because it’s about people. It’s not about kilometers. Many people have died defending this land, our independence, and our country,” the head of state emphasized. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also added: “No one recognizes these temporarily occupied territories as Russian, and I think Russia understands this.”

Source: CNN.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to sit down at the negotiating table, but the parties still have significant differences regarding the terms of a possible peace agreement. According to Vance, the reason for the lack of agreement is that Kyiv and Moscow’s positions on key details of the negotiation process remain too far apart.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda criticized the Kremlin’s idea of holding trilateral talks between Russia, China, and the U.S. to end the Russian-Ukrainian war without Ukraine’s participation. In his view, such a format would resemble a division of spheres of influence among the major powers.

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