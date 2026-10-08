French actress and star of the series “Emily in Paris,” Philippine Leroy-Bollier, made a public appearance in a stunning dress by the Ukrainian brand “BEVZA.” The celebrity chose this outfit for the launch of the new “O Boticário” perfume.

The actress wore a black maxi dress made from two square panels with sculptural draping and an adjustable drawstring. The dress costs 32,175 hryvnias (about $717), but with a discount, the price is 19,305 hryvnias (about $430). The movie star complemented the look with gold jewelry, nude makeup, and soft curls.

Focus reports on this.

The Ukrainian brand Bevza found itself at the center of criticism after unveiling a set of Christmas tree ornaments called “Five Ears of Grain.” Users reminded the company that this symbol is associated with tragic chapters in Ukrainian history, so its use in holiday decor is inappropriate.

The well-known Ukrainian brand Bazhane introduced its new ambassador, Eva Korshik; a collaboration took place, and then suddenly… People dug up a photo of her from when she was 13 wearing a “Yarusskaya” T-shirt.

Read us on