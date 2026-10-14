BMW has unveiled the M760 xDrive, a new version of the flagship 7 Series sedan that brings a gasoline V8 back to the lineup. The M Performance model is equipped with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and standard xDrive all-wheel drive. According to Motor1, citing BMW Blog, the vehicle produces around 570 horsepower.

A replacement for the 760i

The M760 xDrive replaces the 760i, which produced 536 horsepower. The new version did not receive the V12 that distinguished the previous-generation M760i: BMW used a 4.4-liter eight-cylinder unit.

Despite the M designation, the model is not a full-fledged M7, as it belongs to the M Performance lineup. The letter i has been removed from the name: BMW will henceforth use it exclusively for electric vehicles.

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The M760 will also be sold in Europe, where the previous 760i was not offered. In the 7 Series lineup, it will be the third version with the M Performance designation, alongside the M760e and the electric i7 M70.

Alpina version expected in 2027

In 2027, BMW sub-brand Alpina plans to launch a more expensive version of the 7 Series. It will receive a specially tuned V8 different from the M760's engine. Other specifications of this version have not yet been disclosed.

The price of the M760 xDrive has not yet been announced. For comparison, the discontinued 760i in the United States started at $117,395, while the starting price of the six-cylinder 740 xDrive is $104,350 without additional options.

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