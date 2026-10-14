Automotive components supplier ZF Lifetec plans to begin mass production of seat belts with infrared properties this month. The technology is intended to help in-cabin cameras determine not only whether a belt is fastened, but also whether it is positioned correctly on a person’s body, Autocar reports.

How the infrared belt works

A conventional seat-belt buckle detects whether the tongue has been inserted into the buckle and warns the driver if it has not. However, this does not guarantee safe use of the belt: it can be routed under the arm or behind the back.

The company notes that standard RGB cameras find it difficult to reliably track a belt because of optical glare or similar colours of clothing, seats and other interior surfaces. ZF Lifetec’s infrared belt combines threads with special spectral properties that create a distinct optical signal for infrared cameras.

Such cameras can distinguish how different materials reflect and absorb light. According to the company, the belt should remain visible against clothing, skin and seat surfaces under varying lighting conditions inside the cabin.

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Monitoring belt position

Infrared cameras can track the belt’s path along the body. Based on this data, carmakers can use algorithms to determine whether the belt passes correctly over the shoulder or is positioned dangerously, for example under the arm or behind the back.

ZF Lifetec says that combining the special belt material with infrared recognition makes it possible to check its use more accurately in real-world conditions. According to the company’s assessment, the system also meets the Euro NCAP requirement to notify the driver of incorrect belt use through audible and visual warnings.

The technology was developed for all seating positions in a vehicle. It was presented amid tighter EU requirements: from 7 July, all new cars must be equipped with camera-based systems for monitoring driver fatigue and distraction.

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