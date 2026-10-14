In France, Volkswagen is developing a new generation of the electric ID. Buzz minivan, which is expected to become more affordable and move to the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer said this during the 2026 Paris Motor Show, Electrek reports.

Schäfer acknowledged that the current model has issues with its cost structure and confirmed the company’s intention to reduce the price of the next ID. Buzz. In the United States, the electric minivan, introduced in 2024, started at around $60,000 and had a range of up to 234 miles.

SSP platform and batteries

Volkswagen plans to build the new ID. Buzz on the SSP architecture. The company says it should help reduce costs and create vehicles with a software-defined architecture. The platform is also expected to provide greater range, faster charging and more modern software.

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Schäfer also suggested that Volkswagen could use lithium iron phosphate batteries to make the model more affordable. He did not disclose the technical specifications, price or launch date of the new generation ID. Buzz.

Design and interior

Volkswagen design chief Andreas Mindt said the next ID. Buzz will retain its recognizable image but receive a modern reinterpretation. According to him, the model must remain appealing despite some buyers becoming tired of retro design.

Like the new ID. Polo and ID. Tiguan, the electric minivan is expected to receive an updated interior and infotainment system, including physical control buttons. Volkswagen’s first electric vehicle on the SSP platform was initially planned for presentation in 2026, but the company now names the end of the decade as its expected arrival date. Electrek suggests that the new ID. Buzz may debut shortly afterward.

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