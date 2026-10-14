BMW in the United Kingdom has launched a special Chauffeur Program for professional transport providers using the new 7 Series sedans and their fully electric i7 version, Electrek reports. The programme is available through BMW's dealer network in the country.

Programme terms

The initiative is intended to help professional chauffeurs reduce vehicle downtime and grow their businesses through dedicated service solutions. The package includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage Service Inclusive plan for new BMW 7 Series and i7 vehicles.

Participants also receive a one-year subscription to BMW Security PRO, a round-the-clock vehicle protection and tracking system. Under Mobility Support, drivers can use a licensed replacement vehicle or receive assistance during warranty repairs. BMW's high-voltage battery warranty is valid for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Customers who place an order by the end of 2026 for a BMW i7 eligible for the Chauffeur Program will receive a Pod home charging unit free of charge.

Who the offer is intended for

The programme is intended for licensed private-hire operators, chauffeur companies, executive transport providers, luxury hotel fleets, corporate and VIP transport providers, as well as self-employed chauffeurs. At the same time, BMW noted that the offer does not apply to taxi operators.

The updated BMW i7 is equipped with a 113 kWh battery and has a range of up to 720 km under the WLTP cycle. Rear-seat passengers have access to a 31.3-inch 8K BMW Theatre Screen that lowers from the ceiling, as well as adaptive two-axle air suspension.

Read us on