China’s BYD has started sales of its flagship Great Han electric sedan in China. The base rear-wheel-drive Premium version costs from 235,900 yuan, or about $35,000, and has a claimed range of up to 1,008 km under the Chinese CLTC cycle, Electrek reports.

Three versions and a Blade 2.0 battery

The Great Han, sold in China under the name Da Han, became the first fully electric flagship D-segment sedan in the Dynasty series. The model was introduced in three versions with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.

All trims are equipped with a 102.326 kWh BYD Blade 2.0 battery. The rear-wheel-drive versions received a single electric motor producing 370 kW, or 496 hp. The all-wheel-drive Flagship version additionally has a 200 kW front motor, while its total system output is 570 kW, or 764 hp. This version has a claimed range of up to 880 km under the CLTC cycle.

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Fast charging and driver-assistance systems

According to the publication, Flash Charging technology combined with the new-generation battery makes it possible to charge the vehicle from 10% to 70% in five minutes. Charging from 10% to 97% takes nine minutes.

Every Great Han has a roof-mounted lidar and the God’s Eye B driver-assistance system. It includes navigation functions with automated assistance while driving on highways and in cities, as well as remote automated parking.

The sedan is 5,256 mm long, 1,999 mm wide and 1,510 mm high, with a 3,130 mm wheelbase. Its equipment also includes DiSus-A dual-chamber air suspension, rear-wheel steering and front seats with a zero-gravity mode.

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