In the United States, Polestar has nearly sold out its remaining 2026 model-year Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 vehicles. Sales rose amid a US Department of Commerce rule on connected vehicles that could limit sales of most of the brand’s current models from the 2027 model year, Motor1 reports.

US sales more than doubled

In the third quarter, Polestar sold 2,160 vehicles in the United States, compared with 966 during the same period a year earlier. CEO Michael Lohscheller attributed the strong sales to the sale of the last 2026 model-year vehicles.

According to dealer listing tracking data, about 150 such vehicles remained in the United States at the time of publication. The publication notes that buyers sought to purchase a Polestar 3 or Polestar 4 before the new requirements affect sales of these models.

Rule for connected vehicles

The Connected Vehicle Rule concerns vehicle software and hardware linked to China or Russia. Polestar has manufacturing ties to China, Geely owns a controlling stake in it, and the brand’s models are built on Volvo’s technology platform.

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From the 2027 model year, the brand risks losing the ability to sell connected vehicles in the United States, although regulators are still considering options for complying with the new requirements. Polestar said it would not challenge the restrictions but is seeking clarification from regulators on their application. The company also said it would continue operating its service network in the United States and its certified pre-owned vehicle program.

Global sales rose by 1%

In the third quarter, Polestar’s global sales totaled 14,371 vehicles, 1% more than the 14,222 recorded a year earlier. The company had previously lowered its full-year sales growth target due to weaker-than-expected demand outside the United States.

Lohscheller also reported strong interest in the Polestar 5 in the United Kingdom, Germany and Scandinavia. Volvo and Polestar plan to produce the future compact Polestar 7 crossover at Volvo’s plant in Slovakia after its launch.

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