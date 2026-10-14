Pakistan aims to raise the share of electric vehicles to 30% by 2030. This was stated in Islamabad during a meeting with a European Union delegation by Haroon Akhtar Khan, the prime minister’s adviser on industries and production, The Express Tribune reports.

Workforce training

According to the adviser, the transition to electric transport requires not only the introduction of new vehicles, but also qualified workers, technical expertise and the development of an industrial ecosystem. He appealed to the EU for cooperation in developing skills for the electric vehicle sector, technical training and capacity building.

Khan noted that several companies have already entered Pakistan’s electric vehicle market. This is increasing the need for trained technicians and engineers. In his view, timely investment in training will enable young people to work in new employment sectors.

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New policy for the automotive industry

The adviser also said that Pakistan’s new automotive policy, expected in the coming weeks, will pay special attention to electric vehicles. At the same time, the government is working on a policy on energy storage systems. According to Khan, the transition to electric transport could reduce the country’s oil import costs and create opportunities for local production.

He instructed Pakistan’s Engineering Development Board to hold consultations with the EU delegation and identify practical areas of cooperation. EU representatives expressed interest in such interaction.

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