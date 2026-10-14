In the United States, the average cost of charging at Tesla Supercharging stations for users without a subscription increased by 15% year over year. As InsideEVs reports, the data were provided in Paren's third-quarter report on the US electric vehicle fast-charging market.

Rates without a subscription

The average Tesla rate for owners of electric vehicles from other brands without a subscription is $0.569 per kilowatt-hour. For users with a subscription, the average price is $0.396 per kilowatt-hour, which is 9% higher than a year earlier.

According to Paren, the average price at fast-charging stations operated by other providers in the United States remained at about $0.533 per kilowatt-hour for five consecutive quarters. Tesla's rate increase raised the overall average in the fast-charging segment by approximately 2%, to $0.540 per kilowatt-hour.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Driver costs

For a hypothetical charging session of 60 kilowatt-hours, costs increased by approximately $4.50, from $29.70 to $34.14. InsideEVs notes that about 80% of charging takes place at home. With typical electric vehicle efficiency and annual mileage, this means approximately $66 in additional annual costs for a non-Tesla EV driver who charges only at Superchargers.

Network expansion

In the third quarter, Tesla added 1,287 charging ports, more than any other fast-charging operator in the United States. This accounted for 31.3% of all new ports during the quarter. Ionna added 378 ports, while Walmart added 344.

At the same time, Tesla's share of the charging market declined from 54.3% to 49.3% over the year, although the company installed about 5,700 ports. According to the publication, competitors collectively expanded their networks almost twice as fast as Supercharger.

Read us on