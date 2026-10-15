Volvo has postponed customer deliveries of the new EX60 electric crossover in the United States. Availability of the model on the US market will remain limited in the near term, Electrek reports.

At the end of September, the company sent dealers a memorandum about delivery delays, which was reviewed by Automotive News. Volvo explained that launching a new platform and a new product at an already operating plant is a complex process. The automaker also stressed that the delays are not related to the vehicle's quality, safety, or performance.

Limited availability

Volvo spokesperson Jacqueline Johnson confirmed that the EX60 will be available in limited quantities in the near term. At the same time, she said the company expects to allocate a significant number of vehicles to dealers in early 2027.

According to a source familiar with the situation, limited EX60 supplies in the United States may persist until early 2027. The same source claims that Volvo will focus on deliveries to Europe, where electric vehicle sales are higher.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Production ramp-up

The EX60 became Volvo's first model on the SPA3 platform. The company uses new manufacturing methods, including megacasting and integrating the battery into the body structure. According to Johnson, this is why the production ramp-up stage is taking longer than initially planned.

EX60 production began in April at the upgraded Torslanda plant in Gothenburg, Sweden. Initial plans called for the production of around 2,000 vehicles per week, but according to the source, the actual volume may amount to approximately 10% of that figure.

In the United States, the 2027 model-year EX60 will cost from $58,400. The P6 Plus version has an EPA-estimated range of up to 307 miles and supports charging at up to 320 kW. The P10 AWD Plus, priced from $60,750, offers a range of up to 330 miles and charging at up to 370 kW.

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