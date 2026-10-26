Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 93,997 Land Rover Range Rover SUVs from the 2022–2026 model years in the United States due to a possible rearview camera malfunction. Water may accumulate near the tailgate, enter the camera housing and distort the image on the screen or cause it not to be displayed.

As Motor1 reports, the campaign covers certain vehicles manufactured from July 8, 2021, through June 4, 2024. According to the company, 2,295 complaints and field reports related to the problem have been received since August 2022 — about 2.4% of all vehicles affected by the recall.

Cause of the malfunction

The rearview camera is installed in the tailgate trim. There are insufficient drainage holes in this area to remove moisture, so water may accumulate and enter the device housing. As a result, the camera image may not be displayed on the touchscreen.

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What dealers will do

Dealers will drill additional drainage holes in the lower part of the tailgate trim to prevent water accumulation. They will also inspect the cameras and replace devices damaged by moisture ingress free of charge.

Interim letters to owners are expected to begin being sent on December 11, 2026. Once parts for the final repair become available, the company will send another notification. The campaign number of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is 26V678000, and Land Rover's internal number is D171.

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