Jeep has opened orders in North America for the factory 35-inch Tire Launch Edition package for the 2027 model-year Gladiator pickup. It includes 35-inch all-terrain tires, which Gladiator owners had previously mostly installed themselves after purchase. As Motor1 reports, the limited-production package will be available for the Willys, Rubicon, and Rubicon X trims.

Factory off-road equipment

The package includes 17-inch bronze-colored beadlock-compatible wheels and a factory one-inch suspension lift. Jeep has also fitted a 4.56 axle ratio, reinforced Dana axles, and high-performance brakes.

The Gladiator’s ground clearance with the new package is 12.9 inches, or approximately 32.8 cm. The approach, breakover, and departure angles are listed at 46.7, 23.3, and 26.7 degrees, respectively. The technical changes also include a full-time transfer case with a 4:1 ratio.

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Design and orders

The larger tires will be covered by Highline fenders and additional wheel-arch extensions. The Launch Edition version will be distinguished by bronze badges and tow hooks, as well as graphics on the hood, sides, and tailgate. The Rubicon and Rubicon X will have additional graphics on the hood and vents, while the Rubicon X will also receive separate door graphics and a sport hood with its own decal.

Jeep CEO Brendan Cote said that 35-inch tires remain one of the most popular modifications among Gladiator buyers. The manufacturer has not yet named the package’s price or said how many vehicles it plans to produce. The most affordable compatible trim is the Willys, with a starting price of $47,630 including delivery, excluding the cost of the new package.

The package has not yet appeared in the Gladiator configurator, although orders for it are already open in North America.

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