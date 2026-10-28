South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) urged drivers to renew vehicle licence discs in advance of the festive season. The validity of 2,248,795 such discs expires in November and December, TimesLIVE reports.

Most renewals in Gauteng

The largest number of discs requiring renewal during these two months is in Gauteng province — 851,687. In the Western Cape, 374,761 licence discs are set to expire, while in KwaZulu-Natal the figure is 327,014.

The RTMC also urged drivers to check the roadworthiness of their vehicles and ensure that their driving licences and other vehicle documents are valid. Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said a significant increase in traffic is expected ahead of the holidays, so renewing documents before they expire will help avoid delays and comply with road traffic legislation.

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Vehicle check before a long trip

Drivers were advised to inspect and service their vehicles before long journeys. The RTMC recommends paying particular attention to tyres, brakes, lighting, windscreen wipers and other key safety components.

Due to expected rainfall in some parts of the country, drivers were urged to be more cautious on wet roads and check tyre grip, the operation of windscreen wipers and headlights. The RTMC advised heavy vehicle drivers to undergo a medical examination before long trips to ensure they are fit to drive.

The corporation also reminded drivers to observe speed limits, maintain a safe distance, not drive under the influence of alcohol and use seat belts.

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