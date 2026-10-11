Autocar reported that Peugeot has unveiled the 805-hp electric e-T16 concept, which showcases features of the next-generation e-208. According to the company, the car can accelerate from 0 to 186 mph in 16 seconds.

The T16 name refers to the Group B Peugeot 205 T16 rally car, which won the World Rally Championship twice in the 1980s. The concept has received an extreme rally-style body, while its styling is intended to preview the design of the future electric e-208 hatchback.

Possible production version

Peugeot design director Matthias Hossann said that the e-T16 is still only a concept. At the same time, the company is considering producing it if the model attracts enough potential buyers. According to him, Peugeot is also working with technological solutions from parent company Stellantis to bring the project to fruition.

The concept's exact technical specifications have not been disclosed. The publication notes that the e-T16 likely uses a substantially upgraded version of the STLA One platform, which underpins the new e-208. Its 805-hp output matches that of a Formula E car, but it is unknown whether the concept has a Stellantis powertrain developed for the electric racing series.

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Design of the new e-208

Peugeot designers, together with the PSE team, which runs the brand's World Endurance Championship programme and helped develop the e-208 GTi, are working on a fully functional prototype. It could be homologated if sufficient demand emerges. Hossann noted that the priority for a possible production version would be suitability for use on public roads, rather than only on racing circuits.

The concept is slightly larger than the future e-208, which will be around 4.1 metres long. At the same time, according to Hossann, the overall silhouette of the e-T16 almost matches the future production model. The front and rear light bars reinterpret Peugeot's signature “lion claw” motif and are set to appear on other future models from the brand.

The final version of the new e-208 is scheduled to be unveiled in early 2027, with sales expected to begin in the second half of the year. The electric vehicle will be sold alongside the updated Peugeot 208 with internal combustion engines, which the brand plans to keep on the market after 2030.

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