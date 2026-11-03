Range Rover will not replace Evoque and Velar — Autocar

In the United Kingdom, Range Rover is not preparing successors to the Evoque and Velar models when their production ends at the end of the current decade. As Autocar reports, the Evoque and Velar will remain in production through 2027, but both models are approaching the end of their life cycles.

After that, the brand’s lineup will consist of three vehicles: the upcoming Range Rover GT, the Range Rover Sport and the full-size Range Rover. The GT and Sport are intended to become two conceptually different but similarly priced entry offerings from the marque.

A bet on more expensive models

Range Rover chief Martin Limpert explained that the change is related to JLR’s House of Brands strategy. Under it, Range Rover, Defender and Discovery are positioned as separate brands. Range Rover will focus on the upper end of the market, while more affordable models are to be represented by Defender and Discovery.

Currently, the Evoque in the United Kingdom starts at just under £40,000, while the Velar starts at under £60,000. In the future, these price segments are to be covered by Defender and Discovery models.

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Electric Range Rover GT

The Range Rover GT is planned for launch in early 2027. It will be a primarily road-oriented model with a sedan-like silhouette, built on the new EMA platform, which is primarily designed for electric vehicles. Production will be set up in Halewood, where the Evoque and Discovery Sport are currently made.

At launch, the GT will be an electric vehicle priced at around £100,000. Hybrid versions are expected to appear later and, according to Autocar, could lower the starting price to about £90,000. Limpert also stressed that the GT was not conceived as a replacement for the Velar: it is a separate model that will combine road-oriented characteristics with Land Rover’s off-road capabilities.

The Discovery Sport will end production in December to make room for the GT. The EMA platform and the production line in Merseyside will also be used by the upcoming Defender Sport.

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