Volkswagen is recalling 72,668 electric vehicles in various countries due to a defect in battery cells. Until the issue is fixed, the company will temporarily limit the maximum charging level of such vehicles to 80%, Electrek reports.

Which models are affected by the recall

According to Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority, KBA, three recall campaigns cover 72,668 electric vehicles worldwide, including 9,881 vehicles in Germany. These are certain batches of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, ID.3, ID.4 and ID.7 produced in 2022–2025, as well as the Cupra Born produced in 2022–2024.

Previously, Volkswagen filed a recall campaign with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration concerning 22,524 ID.4 electric crossovers. The U.S. campaign is numbered 26V630, while Volkswagen's internal recall number is 93EX.

Cause and temporary restriction

Volkswagen's internal investigation found that some battery cells manufactured during this period do not meet specifications. The company links the issue to a supplier defect.

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Volkswagen stated that, under certain charging profiles and at a charge level above 80%, thermal propagation may occur, potentially causing a battery fire. Where technically possible, the vehicle system will temporarily set the charging limit at 80%.

In the United States, Volkswagen sent emails to owners of vehicles affected by the campaign about the remote application of the restriction. Unless they opt out by October 21, the company plans to apply the setting remotely; it is expected to appear in the mobile app around October 27, 2026. Some owners have already received this update.

The company also plans to send letters notifying owners about the risks on November 27, 2026. Once a way to remedy the defect has been developed, Volkswagen will provide additional information to vehicle owners.

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