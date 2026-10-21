Bolt plans to use Nvidia Alpamayo Stack software for autonomous driving in at least 25,000 Lucid vehicles in Europe. The first stage will be a data-collection program in Madrid, Spain, in 2027, Electrek reports.

At the initial stage, the vehicles will not carry passengers. They will be used to collect data on real-world traffic, which Bolt and Nvidia need to develop and validate the system. Implementing the program will also require regulatory approval. Bolt named Germany and France as its next key markets.

Software for autonomous driving

In September, Lucid and Bolt announced an agreement for the supply of at least 25,000 vehicles, but did not specify at the time which software would be responsible for autonomous driving. The cars were to be built on Nvidia Hyperion, a reference architecture for computing systems and sensors that is not itself an autonomous driving system.

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Nvidia's Alpamayo Stack combines so-called reasoning AI with conventional perception and motion-planning systems. The system will operate on the Hyperion platform with the Halos safety toolset. Bolt and Nvidia are to adapt it to European road traffic conditions.

Models and launch timeline

Bolt did not specify which Lucid models will be used in Madrid. The September agreement was linked to Lucid's future Midsize platform, whose first vehicle is expected to be the Cosmos. According to the publication, Lucid postponed its release to 2027, most likely to the second half of the year. Electrek suggests that if this model is not ready in time, the existing Gravity or Air models may be used for data collection.

Separately, Lucid is working with Uber and Nuro: this program involves at least 35,000 Gravity vehicles worldwide. Together with the Bolt agreement, Lucid's potential robotaxi volume reaches at least 60,000 vehicles. Bolt has also stated its intention to deploy 100,000 autonomous vehicles on its platform in Europe and the broader UNECE region by 2035.

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