Dubai Police in the United Arab Emirates issued 7,735 fines in the first nine months of 2026 for excessive vehicle noise and unauthorized engine or chassis modifications. As part of these violations, law enforcement officers also impounded 1,630 vehicles, according to Dubai Police data cited by Motor1.

Violations divided into two categories

Police recorded 2,045 violations and impounded 333 vehicles for excessive noise. The larger share involved unauthorized engine or chassis modifications: 5,690 violations and 1,297 impounded vehicles.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of Dubai Police's traffic department, said modified engines and exhaust systems that amplify noise may disturb residents of residential areas, especially at night, and affect public well-being. According to him, police will continue inspections and awareness campaigns regarding loud exhausts and dangerous modifications.

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Fines and penalty points

Driving a vehicle that produces excessive noise is punishable by a fine of 2,000 dirhams and 12 penalty points on the driver's license. Unauthorized modification of an engine or chassis carries a fine of 1,000 dirhams, 12 penalty points, and impoundment of the vehicle for 30 days.

Police are also preparing to expand the use of devices to detect and measure vehicle noise. Residents can report suspected violations through the Dubai Police app or by calling 901.

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