EU electric vehicle sales rose 73% in September — Anadolu Agency

In the European Union, 290,117 new fully electric cars were registered in September 2026, up 72.9% from a year earlier. The total number of new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 9.3% to 971,048 units. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Growth in the largest markets

Electric vehicle registrations in France rose by 107.5% over the month, while in Germany they increased by 94.7%. In Spain, the figure grew by 71.7%, and in Italy by 47.3%.

Hybrid vehicle registrations in September increased by 7.3% to 330,693 units. Plug-in hybrid sales rose by 11.7% to 102,267 vehicles. At the same time, registrations of petrol cars fell by 23.4%, while diesel car registrations declined by 29.6%.

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Electric vehicle share over nine months

From January to September, 1.93 million fully electric cars were registered in the EU, up 48.5% year-on-year. Their market share increased to 22.7%, compared with 16.1% in the same period of 2025. Electric vehicles became the second most popular powertrain type after hybrids.

Germany registered the highest number of electric vehicles over the nine months, at 604,144 units, up 58.1% from last year. In France, the figure was 387,342 cars, up 79.1%. In Belgium, registrations rose by 15.7% to 125,220 vehicles, while in Denmark they increased by 40.3% to 124,049.

Hybrids remained buyers’ most common choice: their registrations over nine months rose by 10.7% to 3.09 million units, while their market share stood at 36.3%. The share of plug-in hybrids increased from 9% to 10.1%. Meanwhile, the share of petrol cars fell from 27.7% to 21.2%, and that of diesel cars from 9.3% to 7.1%.

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