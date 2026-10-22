In Australia, mining company Fortescue is using modified KUKA industrial robots to connect charging cables to Liebherr electric mining dump trucks in the Pilbara region. The robots, typically used for welding at automotive plants, handle large liquid-cooled copper cables for a 6-MW charging system.

As Electrek reports, Fortescue released a video of the process of transferring energy to the battery of a specially designed Liebherr T 264E electric dump truck. According to the publication, the cables are too large, heavy and dangerous for a person to connect manually.

6-MW charging system

Fortescue and Liebherr have been developing a 6-MW charging system for ultra-heavy mining equipment since 2024. A Fortescue representative said in the video that the company had to combine systems and components from different industries for such a charger, as no ready-made solutions and many of the required components are available on the market.

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The Liebherr T 264E battery has a capacity of 3.2 MWh, or 3,200 kWh. Fortescue previously stated that chargers with robotic connections will be able to charge future 240-tonne Liebherr T 264 electric dump trucks in about 30 minutes.

Development grant

To develop and improve the robotic system, Fortescue received a A$10 million grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, ARENA. The funds were allocated to create a test model of a 6-MW fast charger and support the company’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions in its operations by 2030.

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