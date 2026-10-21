Lexus has announced pricing for the fully electric three-row TZ crossover for the US and European markets. In the US, the 2027 model will go on sale in late 2026, while its official European launch is scheduled for early 2027, Electrek reports.

Prices and range in the US

The base TZ 450e Premium AWD version will cost from $64,050, including delivery. Orders for it are planned to open in late 2026. The model will be equipped with a 76.96 kWh battery and will have an EPA-estimated range of up to 253 miles.

At the beginning of 2027, Lexus is expected to offer two more expensive trims with a 95.82 kWh battery. The TZ 450e Premium Touring AWD will start at $72,050 and will be able to travel up to 315 miles without recharging. The TZ 450e Luxury AWD will cost from $80,550, while this version's range is stated at up to 279 miles.

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Equipment and European offerings

All versions will receive DIRECT4 all-wheel drive with two electric motors producing a combined 308 horsepower. The manufacturer says charging the traction battery from 10% to 80% will take about 35 minutes at up to 150 kW. The crossover will also have an NACS port, allowing use of Tesla Supercharger stations without a separate adapter.

In the Netherlands, the TZ will be sold in 450e Standard Range, 450e Long Range Executive Line, and 450e Long Range President Line versions. The base variant will cost from €79,995 with a temporary €4,000 discount. The European model is claimed to offer a range of up to 450 km with a battery of about 77 kWh and up to 544 km with a 95.8 kWh battery under the WLTP cycle. In Spain, prices will start at €88,000 and reach €105,000 for the top two-tone Luxury version.

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