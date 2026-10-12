DTEK has released the power outage schedules for October 13

In the Kyiv region, Tuesday, October 13, 2026, will pass without emergency power outages—the region is returning to scheduled power rationing schedules. According to the energy company DTEK, power restrictions caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure will apply only to some consumers.

According to the published schedule, the restrictions will affect eight sub-groups, while for the other four sub-groups, electricity is scheduled to be provided around the clock without outages.

Group 1.1 – from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

Groups 1.2 and 2.1 – from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

Group 2.2 – from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

Queue 3.1 – from 8:00 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 3.2 – from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., from 8:00 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 4.1 – from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.;

Shift 4.2 – from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., from 8:00 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 5.1 – from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM;

Shifts 5.2 and 6.1 – from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM;

Shift 6.2 – from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Source: DTEK.

On Tuesday, October 13, hourly power outage schedules will be implemented in certain regions of Ukraine from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. According to NEC “Ukrenergo,” the restrictions will apply to all categories of consumers in the range of 0.5 to 2 shifts, while power restriction schedules will be in effect for businesses and industry.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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