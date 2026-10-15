Information about the possible suspension of subway construction in Vinogradar has begun circulating on social media. The cause for concern among Kyiv residents was a post in the “Metro in Vynogradar” community, in which the authors speculated that the contractor plans to mothball the project and is therefore filling in the excavation pit.

Autostrada assured the public that metro construction work is proceeding as usual.

However, Autostrada promptly refuted this information and explained that the planned construction process is underway at the site. Representatives of the contractor emphasized that the temporary filling of part of the excavation pit with soil is necessary to stabilize the site due to the active inflow of groundwater. This will create a reliable and stable foundation for subsequent complex engineering work.

Going forward, specialists plan to reinforce the foundation of the future “Mostytska” station using a special jet-grouting technology. This method will significantly strengthen the soil and reduce its water permeability. The company assured that construction of the metro line to Vynogradar is proceeding as scheduled and urged the public to follow official updates.

Despite the builders’ explanations, the post received a number of critical comments from local residents. Kyiv residents have expressed doubts about the pace of work, noting a lack of real progress in tunnel construction, and are calling on the contractor to first restore normal traffic flow above ground.

In particular, commenters are complaining about the prolonged closures of European Union Avenue, Mezhova Street, and Polkova Street, as well as the exit from the “Mriya” auto cooperative. According to residents, some sections were promised to be closed for only ten days back in February, but the restrictions remain in place to this day, causing significant inconvenience to residents of nearby buildings.

This was reported by Autostrada.

The metro line to Vynogradar will not open until at least 2027.

As a reminder, Kyiv City Council member Kozak has proposed making the metro free until the end of martial law.

Additionally, the head of a contracting company embezzled 2.7 million hryvnias during metro repairs.

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