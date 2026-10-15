Air Quality in Kyiv on October 15: Where the Air Is Cleanest

As of the morning of October 15, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant air pollution, although readings vary across different areas of the capital. Find out where the air is cleanest and how to check air quality in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

Online monitoring data shows that the overall air quality index (AQI) in Kyiv as of 8:00 a.m. on October 15 is 43, which corresponds to a “good” level. At this level, pollution has a minimal impact on human health.

At the same time, the situation may vary by district and change throughout the day. Additionally, data on maps from different services sometimes differ because they use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods.

Therefore, when assessing air quality, it is important to consider the overall pollution trends and readings from nearby stations, rather than relying on a single value.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air pollution levels in Kyiv and its individual districts. The service uses data from a network of online stations, some of which transmit information in real time.

As of 8:00 a.m. on October 15, the lowest pollution index was recorded in the Obolon district—31 AQI. At the same time, the highest of the listed readings, which also correspond to good air quality, were observed in the following districts:

Obolon district — 31 AQI;

Podilskyi District — 55 AQI;

Svyatoshyn District — 60 AQI.

These figures may vary depending on weather conditions, traffic intensity, and other factors.

Several services are available to monitor air quality in the capital.

SaveEcoBot allows you to view data from monitoring stations on an interactive map and compare readings across different districts of Kyiv.

Aqicn displays the air quality index in real time and allows you to view information from individual stations. The service uses a scale ranging from “good” to “hazardous” pollution levels.

LUN City AIR tracks the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as air temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format.

The higher the AQI reading, the more polluted the air is. Before spending a long time outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current data, especially if the readings in your area are getting worse.

If pollution levels have risen, take simple steps to minimize the impact of harmful particles on your body:

Limit your time outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible.

Close windows and doors to reduce the amount of polluted air entering your home.

Avoid intense physical activity outdoors , as you breathe in more air when you’re active.

If you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Ventilate the room when air quality improves.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should pay special attention to air quality. They are advised to monitor current air quality readings and their own well-being.

Thus, on the morning of October 15, air quality in Kyiv remains good, and the lowest pollution level among the listed districts was recorded in the Obolon District. To respond promptly to possible changes, it is advisable to regularly check online monitoring data.

As of the morning of October 14, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remained good. According to SaveEcoBot, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the capital is 28. However, readings vary across different districts.

On Tuesday, October 13, hourly power outage schedules will be implemented in certain regions of Ukraine from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. According to the National Electricity Transmission System Operator “Ukrenergo,” restrictions will apply to all categories of consumers ranging from 0.5 to 2 shifts, while power-limitation schedules will be in effect for businesses and industry.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

Read us on