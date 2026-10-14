Without electricity, the drinking fountains will freeze — Director of Kyivvodfond

During prolonged power outages and severe cold spells, public drinking fountain complexes in Kyiv may freeze. The reason is that the systems designed to prevent equipment from freezing only operate when there is a power supply.

Yuriy Kovtun, director of the Kyivvodfond Municipal Water Supply and Sewerage Company, spoke about this on October 14 during a meeting of the Public Council at the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to him, when electricity is supplied continuously, the public drinking fountain complexes are protected from freezing. However, during power outages, these systems stop working, so it is impossible to prevent freezing during prolonged power outages and low temperatures.

“And these freezes will happen; there’s nothing we can do about them. It’s a grueling job,” Kovtun noted.

Kovtun noted that last winter, employees from various departments of the company—including office staff and electricians—drove their own cars to the drinking fountains and used gas burners to warm up the equipment.

The director also explained that the generators do not start automatically. According to him, after receiving the command to switch the drinking fountains to an alternative power source, it can take about two hours to restore their operation.

This was reported by UA.News.

The director of Kyivvodfond assured that all drinking fountains are equipped with generators.

The director of Kyivvodfond assured that the water at the capital’s drinking fountains is better than bottled water.

Kyivvodokanal warned of the risk of water shortages due to power outages.

Kyivvodokanal explained whether the Bortnytska station could be shut down with a few strikes.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice

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