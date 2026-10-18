The Kyiv Metro has been named one of the best by CNN

CNN Travel included the Kyiv Metro in its ranking of the 18 best metro systems in the world, with the Ukrainian metro coming in 14th place. Journalists noted that 47 of the 52 metro stations consistently serve as reliable shelters for civilians during massive Russian attacks.

The publication’s reviewers highlighted the uniqueness of the capital’s metro system, which combines the function of a vital safety shelter with the uninterrupted provision of high-quality transportation services to the city’s residents. In the ranking, Kyiv outperformed the metro systems of Chicago, Delhi, Hong Kong, and Budapest, while the top three spots were taken by London, Beijing, and Copenhagen.

CNN Travel reports on this.

A bill is being drafted in parliament to move Verkhovna Rada sessions to shelters, but MP and political analyst Mykola Davydiuk has proposed an alternative initiative—holding sessions in the metro at night.

The Kyiv Metro will test operations on the above-ground section during an emergency.

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