Kyivvodokanal has resumed accepting wastewater following a power outage

Due to a power outage at Kyivvodokanal facilities, problems arose with the operation of the capital’s wastewater and water supply systems. In particular, the intake of wastewater from the Borshchahivka community into Kyiv’s sewer networks was temporarily suspended.

The Borshchahivka Village Council reported that, due to the power outage at Kyivvodokanal facilities, it was impossible to accept wastewater into the city’s sewer system as usual.

It was later reported that “Kyivvodokanal” had resumed accepting wastewater into Kyiv’s sewer system.

The situation affected the operation of the wastewater and water supply systems. The timeline for the full restoration of the sewer and water supply systems will be announced once confirmed information is received.

This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, secretary of the Borshchahivka Village Council.

On October 8, metro service in Kyiv came to a complete halt. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause was a total power outage.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, government officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage from the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.