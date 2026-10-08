Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to consider leaving the city temporarily

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that, due to the intensification of Russian attacks, the capital is effectively shifting into “survival mode” as winter approaches. He advised Kyiv residents who have relatives or friends outside the city to consider temporarily leaving. At the same time, Klitschko emphasized that a full evacuation of the capital is not being considered.

Vitali Klitschko stated that Russian attacks are having an increasingly severe impact on life in Kyiv. According to him, the city receives new reports of damaged buildings, injuries, and fatalities almost every day. “Every day, we receive new reports of destroyed buildings, wounded people, or those who have tragically lost their lives, as the shelling of our city intensifies. Today, the issue is survival,” Klitschko said.

Against this backdrop, the mayor advised some Kyiv residents to consider temporarily leaving the city. This applies primarily to people who have friends or relatives outside the capital and can stay elsewhere for a while. Klitschko emphasized that this is not a call for all residents to leave Kyiv. According to him, he will not call for a complete evacuation of the city. “That is Putin’s goal… The best-case scenario for Putin is for all of us to leave and hand over our empty cities and our country to him,” the mayor stated.

Russia has intensified its attacks on the capital

According to AFP, Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks. The attacks are not limited to nighttime; Russia is also launching missiles and drones during the day. Attacks on energy and transportation infrastructure have become a separate problem. The damage is causing disruptions to electricity and water supply. Earlier this week, parts of Kyiv were already without water for several hours.

On October 8, the transportation situation also became more complicated. In particular, metro service in the capital was temporarily suspended due to power outages. The mayor specifically warned of potential water supply issues. According to him, if Russian strikes seriously damage the water supply infrastructure, the city could face a major crisis.

Strikes on bridges could disrupt city life

Another problem is the bridges across the Dnipro River. According to Klitschko, Russia has already struck them on multiple occasions. This is particularly important for Kyiv, as the city effectively depends on normal connectivity between the left and right banks. If traffic across key bridges is severely restricted, it could make it difficult for millions of people to get around.

Therefore, the city is working on additional crossing options and transportation solutions that can be used in the event that the main routes are damaged.

Kyiv Prepares for Winter

A separate aspect of the preparations concerns heating. The city is setting up backup systems designed to help ensure heat in the event of new attacks. Kyiv is also stockpiling fuel, food, and drinking water. City authorities are preparing for possible prolonged disruptions to basic services.

But Klitschko acknowledges that even these preparations do not guarantee the city’s complete safety. “No matter how well we prepare, if the air defense system fails, we could face the worst-case scenario,” the mayor said. According to Klitschko, the effectiveness of the air defense system remains one of the key factors determining the capital’s ability to function normally during massive attacks.

Kyiv Has Already Suffered Casualties

Russian strikes on the capital this year have already resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries. According to data from the Kyiv City State Administration cited by AFP, at least 534 people have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale war. The death toll in 2026 has already surpassed that of the entire year of 2025.

On October 8 alone, according to Klitschko, four people were killed and 19 others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Kyiv. Thirteen of the injured are in hospitals, two of whom are in critical condition.

Klitschko Criticized Disputes Over Preparations

Speaking about preparations for winter, Klitschko also mentioned disputes with the government. According to him, city authorities are working under conditions of limited time, funding, and a shortage of personnel. At the same time, the government had previously criticized the city government over Kyiv’s preparations for the heating season. Klitschko considers such accusations unfounded. “Looking for scapegoats won’t keep people warm,” the mayor emphasized.

While Klitschko was speaking with AFP journalists in Kyiv, an air raid siren also sounded. “When I hear the air raid siren, I pray to God—and to our air defense forces—because the life of our city depends on them,” the mayor said. Thus, city authorities are preparing for a difficult winter amid a new wave of Russian attacks. At the same time, Klitschko is not urging Kyiv residents to leave the capital en masse, but is advising those who have the opportunity to consider temporarily staying with relatives or friends outside Kyiv. The mayor spoke about this in an interview with AFP on October 8.

Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people—Zelenskyy.

On the evening of October 8, Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle in the central part of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Two people were in the car—both were killed in the strike.

Read us on