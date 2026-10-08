The Kyiv Metro has resumed service following a blackout
The Kyiv Metro has resumed service on all lines following a temporary suspension due to a power outage.
“Trains have resumed service on all lines of the capital’s metro,” the statement said.
Trains are running at extended intervals: Red Line—10 minutes; Blue Line—5 minutes; Green Line—10 minutes.
This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.
On October 8, metro service in Kyiv came to a complete halt. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause was a total power outage.
In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage from the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.
Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.
A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.