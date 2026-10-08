Video: The lights went out during a performance at the Franko Theater, and the audience broke into song
During a performance at the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater in Kyiv, the lights went out. The audience did not leave but began singing Ukrainian songs together.
Due to the power outage, the performance was temporarily left without its usual lighting. Darkness fell over the auditorium, but the interruption did not lead to panic or discontent.
People in different parts of the auditorium joined in the singing, creating an impromptu concert right in the middle of the performance.
The Frank Theater operates amid regular attacks by the Russian Federation and power outages. The theater also has specific rules regarding the staging of performances during air raid alerts.
Despite the challenging conditions, the theater continues to stage performances. The venue’s schedule for October 8 included performances on both the main and chamber stages.
For the audience that evening, the power outage became an unexpected part of the performance, which concluded with a group rendition of Ukrainian songs.
Source: “Glavkom.”
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