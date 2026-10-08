Five districts of Kyiv are experiencing water problems due to a power outage

Water pressure has dropped in the Holosiivskyi, Pechersk, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Temporary water outages are possible in some buildings.

Specialists from “Kyivvodokanal” are taking the necessary measures to stabilize the water supply.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reminded residents that a network of public drinking fountains is operational in Kyiv, where residents can obtain drinking water.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

On October 8, metro service in Kyiv came to a complete halt. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause was a total power outage.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, government officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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