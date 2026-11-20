As a result of Russian shelling on November 19 and during the night of November 19–20, dozens of cultural heritage sites in Kyiv were damaged. Among them are St. Volodymyr’s and St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedrals, the Austrian Embassy building, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, and the Paton Bridge. In total, more than 340 landmarks have been damaged in the capital since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russian attacks have damaged historic buildings in various districts of Kyiv. Damage was reported in the city center, as well as in Pechersk and Podil. In particular, the facades, windows, and other elements of these architectural landmarks were damaged. Experts are currently inspecting the damaged buildings, assessing their condition, and documenting the consequences of the shelling. Expert commissions have also been brought in to assist with this work. The collected evidence is planned to be used as proof of Russian war crimes.

“Last night, landmarks of the capital in the central historic district and other parts of the city came under enemy attack. Specialists from the Department, together with expert commissions, are already working at the sites—conducting technical inspections of structures, recording the extent of the damage, and drawing up the relevant reports. All documented materials will also serve as evidence of Russia’s war crimes,” said Marina Solovyova, director of the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Cultural Heritage Protection.

Which historic buildings have been damaged in Kyiv

According to preliminary data, several well-known architectural landmarks are among the affected sites. In particular, St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral sustained damage. Damage to the facade, windows, and gate was documented there. The cathedral is designated as an architectural monument of national significance.

St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral—the main church of the St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery complex—was also damaged. It is designated as an architectural monument of local significance, while certain structures within the monastery complex are protected at the national level. Damage was also found at the Austrian Embassy building. The facade and windows of the building, which is also an architectural monument, were damaged.

An 18th-century building was damaged in Podil

In Podil, the Nechaev Estate, also known as the Vyshnevsky House, was damaged. It is located at 7 Kontraktova Square and is one of the oldest surviving residential buildings not only in Podil but in all of Kyiv.

The building was constructed in 1798 in the Neoclassical style and was rebuilt in 1860. It survived the Great Podil Fire of 1811, which destroyed a significant portion of the district’s historic buildings. Today, this building has the status of an architectural monument of local significance. The building housing the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine was also damaged in the same historic complex.

Damaged buildings of the museum, university, and BTI

The effects of the shelling were also observed near the St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery. In particular, the building of the Kyiv City Bureau of Technical Inventory (BTI) at 4-B, V. Trekhsvyatytelska Street was damaged. This structure previously served as a hotel for pilgrims visiting the St. Michael’s Monastery. It is designated as an architectural monument of local significance.

The main building of the Mykhailo Dragomanov National University of Ukraine was also damaged. The building was constructed in the 1970s in the Soviet modernist style. It is one of the most prominent architectural structures in the historic part of the capital.

The blast wave also damaged the windows of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II. It is located at the foot of the “Motherland” monument. Both sites are designated as cultural heritage sites of local significance.

Debris damaged Peizazhna Alley and the Paton Bridge

The aftermath of the Russian attack was also documented on Peizazhna Alley. This area was developed on the site of the ancient defensive ramparts of the Upper City, dating back to the 10th–13th centuries. The area is part of the buffer zone of the “Saint Sophia of Kyiv” Reserve. The Yevhen Paton Bridge across the Dnipro River was also damaged. It was opened in 1953. It is the world’s first all-welded road bridge and holds the status of a monument of architecture, urban planning, science, and technology of local significance.

In addition, damage was discovered on the grounds of the “Expocenter of Ukraine” National Complex (VDNG), as well as in historic buildings in the capital’s city center and in the Podil district. Experts continue to verify reports of possible damage to other iconic structures. In particular, this includes buildings near which debris fell or that may have been affected by the blast wave.

How Many Landmarks in Kyiv Have Been Damaged Since the Start of the War

The Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration noted that Russian shelling has been damaging the capital’s cultural heritage throughout the full-scale invasion. In total, more than 340 sites in Kyiv have been damaged since February 2022. Among them are monuments of architecture, history, urban planning, monumental art, and archaeology.

The consequences of the latest attacks are still being assessed. The final list of damages will be known once the inspection of all sites is complete. This was reported by the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

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