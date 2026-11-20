Following a Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv on November 20, the Podil Bridge was partially damaged. Traffic has already resumed on it, but restrictions on cars and trucks remain in place on several other bridges in the capital. Three of the six main bridges are operating normally.

As a result of the Russian military’s nighttime attack on the capital on November 20, the Podil Bridge was partially damaged. Traffic has now resumed on the bridge. According to the department, each of Kyiv’s six main bridges is currently operating under specific rules. Some have restrictions in place for passenger cars, trucks, or public transportation.

The South Bridge is open to traffic at regulated intervals. Vehicles weighing up to and including 10 metric tons, as well as public transportation with a total weight of up to 18 metric tons, are permitted to use it. At the same time, traffic from the right bank to the left bank remains closed.

The Northern Bridge is open to public and special-purpose vehicles. They are allowed to use the far-right lane on both sides of the bridge in both directions. Passenger cars and transit freight vehicles are prohibited from using the bridge.

The Podil Bridge, which was partially damaged as a result of a nighttime attack, is once again open to traffic. The department’s announcement did not mention any other additional restrictions.

The Darnytskyi Bridge is operating as usual. The Kyiv City State Administration’s statement did not mention any traffic restrictions.

The Metro Bridge is also open to traffic as usual. However, freight vehicles are prohibited from crossing it.

The Yevhen Paton Bridge operates with alternating traffic. The direction of traffic changes depending on the time of day:

from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., traffic flows from the left bank to the right bank;

from 4:00 p.m. to midnight—from the right bank to the left.

Heavy trucks are prohibited from crossing the Paton Bridge.

Where to check for traffic updates

The Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Transportation Infrastructure has urged drivers to take current restrictions into account when planning their routes. This is especially important for those who cross the Dnipro River daily, as traffic rules on the bridges differ.

Up-to-the-minute updates on changes to ground public transportation are posted on the official Telegram channel “Traffic Changes | Kyivpastrans.” There, you can check information about routes and possible traffic changes. This was reported by the Department of Transportation Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As of 2:03 p.m. on Friday, November 20, traffic has resumed on the Podil Bridge in Kyiv.

As a reminder, traffic restrictions on bridges were introduced in Kyiv on November 20.

Today, November 20, traffic across the Podil Bridge in Kyiv was temporarily restricted in the direction from the right bank to the left bank, as well as on one of the streets in the Podil district.

Earlier, a video was posted online showing the Northern Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure, with people crossing the bridge on foot.

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